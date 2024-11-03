Seaport Res Ptn Has Positive Estimate for HONE Q4 Earnings

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for HarborOne Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HONE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.70 million, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.74.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.37 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 3.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,461,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after buying an additional 67,913 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,342,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HarborOne Bancorp

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,184.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.