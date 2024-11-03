Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Outlook for FELE Earnings

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Franklin Electric in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $531.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.08 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $97.50 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $85.47 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,751,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Franklin Electric by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 48,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 357.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 328.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 64,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 49,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

