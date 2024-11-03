Security National Bank Sells 480 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Security National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 45.5% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,027.8% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 43,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,620 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 71,732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.02.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.47 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

