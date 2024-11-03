SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SenesTech Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of SNES stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 168.64% and a negative net margin of 464.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($84.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

