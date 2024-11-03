SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 71,732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 140,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,213,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 20,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $197.93 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.47 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.02.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

