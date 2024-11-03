Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,552,000 after buying an additional 1,262,964 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,618 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,445,000 after purchasing an additional 740,048 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS opened at $88.91 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

