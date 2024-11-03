SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 30,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,854,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $154.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.62 and a fifty-two week high of $164.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.52. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.