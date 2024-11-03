SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 30,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,854,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $154.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.62 and a fifty-two week high of $164.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.52. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
