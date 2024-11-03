Spectral AI (MDAI) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) is one of 236 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Spectral AI to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Spectral AI and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral AI 0 0 3 1 3.25 Spectral AI Competitors 1876 4828 9070 263 2.48

Spectral AI presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 206.12%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.94%. Given Spectral AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Spectral AI is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral AI $18.06 million -$20.85 million -1.10 Spectral AI Competitors $1.01 billion $9.03 million -7.26

This table compares Spectral AI and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Spectral AI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Spectral AI. Spectral AI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Spectral AI has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral AI’s peers have a beta of 0.46, meaning that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Spectral AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.7% of Spectral AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral AI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral AI -89.85% N/A -104.64% Spectral AI Competitors -548.63% -132.99% -26.47%

Summary

Spectral AI beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Spectral AI Company Profile

Spectral AI, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView System, a predictive analytics platform integrated with the predictive AI-Burn, which combines AI algorithms and multispectral imaging (MSI) imaging for an assessment of wound healing potential and offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention; and DeepView SnapShot M, a handheld, portable, and wireless diagnostic tool, that provides a potential enhanced and expanded use for the government and emergency care, first responders, and potentially home health care professionals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

