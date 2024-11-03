Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $66.19 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spire from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.50 to $60.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,899.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the second quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the first quarter worth about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 26.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.30. Spire has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

