State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 605 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Allegion by 9.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ALLE opened at $139.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.58. Allegion plc has a one year low of $98.21 and a one year high of $156.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

