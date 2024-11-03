State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 390 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get F5 alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 424.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at $1,479,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 60.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in F5 by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 308,159 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in F5 by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $232.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.96. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.40 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FFIV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $273,107.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,359,543.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $273,107.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,359,543.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $201,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,066.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,702. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.