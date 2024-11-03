State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Patrick Industries worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Patrick Industries by 52.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 29.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $115.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.72. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $919.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.75 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

In related news, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $2,627,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,274,749.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Patrick Industries news, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $2,627,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,274,749.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,112.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,411 shares of company stock worth $3,858,915. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $160.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

