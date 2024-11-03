State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.59 Million Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 180.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 81.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 504.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $1,094,037.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,702.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CPK stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.44 and a 200-day moving average of $113.95. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 54.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

