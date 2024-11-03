State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.72 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,065 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 552.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,412,000 after buying an additional 1,046,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of LKQ by 7.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,772,000 after purchasing an additional 875,420 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in LKQ by 39.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,067,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,589,000 after purchasing an additional 873,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in LKQ by 9.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,108,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 230.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,053,000 after buying an additional 705,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $36.90 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

