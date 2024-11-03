State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

