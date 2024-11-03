State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Liberty Energy worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,961,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,754,000 after acquiring an additional 594,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,634,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,030,000 after buying an additional 67,362 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 48.0% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,385,000 after buying an additional 642,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,717,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,880,000 after buying an additional 280,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Liberty Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,312,000 after acquiring an additional 381,841 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $398,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,678,813 shares in the company, valued at $53,335,166.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $398,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,678,813 shares in the company, valued at $53,335,166.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 745,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,656,799.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,487,250. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.