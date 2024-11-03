State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 5,605 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AES were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in AES by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AES by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in AES by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AES by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,143,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after buying an additional 1,348,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AES. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

AES Stock Down 9.7 %

AES stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

