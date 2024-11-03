State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.78 and a 52 week high of $85.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ATGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,888. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at $355,888. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $1,862,557.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,426. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

