Stephens Cuts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $468.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $490.00 to $468.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WING. Citigroup increased their target price on Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Price Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $296.94 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $196.54 and a 12 month high of $433.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.14. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 60.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.