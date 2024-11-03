StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XXII opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

About 22nd Century Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) by 106.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399,323 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

