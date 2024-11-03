StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities upgraded Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Palmer Knight Co lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 52,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 5.2% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

