StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Price Performance

Shares of CHEK opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.36.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

