StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Price Performance
GBLI opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $462.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $108.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 5.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
