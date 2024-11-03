StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GORO

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GORO opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.71.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gold Resource by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 312,765 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 95,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Resource

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.