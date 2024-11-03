StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $202,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $259,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 24,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

