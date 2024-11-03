StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.
Shares of Perficient stock opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Perficient has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $76.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.08.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.58 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.
