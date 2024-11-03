StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SWN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.98.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,923,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270,110 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013,898 shares during the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $76,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,926,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,276,000 after buying an additional 8,741,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,381,000 after buying an additional 4,968,002 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.