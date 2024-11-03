StockNews.com Downgrades Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) to Hold

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $161.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.14. Woodward has a 52-week low of $126.31 and a 52-week high of $188.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

