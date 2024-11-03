StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of AWH opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,022 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

Featured Stories

