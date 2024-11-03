StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 1.1 %
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 84.86% and a negative net margin of 62.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
