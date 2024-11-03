StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHUY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Chuy’s Price Performance

CHUY opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $645.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.77. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 37,076 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 948,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 91,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

