StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

