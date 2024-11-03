StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94.
SemiLEDs Company Profile
