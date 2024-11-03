StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SRDX

Surmodics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $536.87 million, a PE ratio of -376.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $42.44.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. On average, analysts predict that Surmodics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Surmodics by 7.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Surmodics by 14.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Surmodics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 41,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Surmodics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.