StockNews.com Upgrades NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Buy

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
NETGEAR Trading Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ NTGR opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $23.10.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.69 million. Equities analysts predict that NETGEAR will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 229.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
NETGEAR Company Profile
NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NETGEAR
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Stock Average Calculator
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.