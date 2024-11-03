StockNews.com Upgrades NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Buy

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.69 million. Equities analysts predict that NETGEAR will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 229.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

