Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $204,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 91.0% in the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Dover by 17.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dover by 20.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 0.1 %

DOV opened at $189.11 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $129.63 and a 12 month high of $195.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dover

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,042 shares of company stock worth $7,368,578 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.