SunOpta (SOY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of C$233.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.61 million.

SunOpta stock opened at C$9.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.83. SunOpta has a 1-year low of C$5.23 and a 1-year high of C$10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.02.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

