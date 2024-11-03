SunOpta (STKL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. SunOpta has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. SunOpta’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SunOpta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SunOpta Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $812.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.83. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
