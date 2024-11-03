S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.27 on Friday. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.00.
S&W Seed Company Profile
