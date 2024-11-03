S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.27 on Friday. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.00.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

