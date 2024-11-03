Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

NYSE TSM opened at $192.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.45 and a 200-day moving average of $168.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $89.46 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,722,410,000 after purchasing an additional 704,804 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,289,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,423,000 after purchasing an additional 122,828 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,538,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,633,000 after buying an additional 1,710,673 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,873,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,242,000 after acquiring an additional 296,892 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.