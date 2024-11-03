Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 40677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Tectonic Therapeutic Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $602.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.56.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($1.85). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tectonic Therapeutic

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,422,738.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 50,000 shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,441,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,796,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,422,738.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.59 per share, with a total value of $10,077,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,096,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,610,302.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tectonic Therapeutic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECX. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at $961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at $1,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,804,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter worth $6,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

