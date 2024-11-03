Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 750.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 80.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of TPX stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 135.46%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

