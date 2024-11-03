Tern (LON:TERN) Trading Up 9.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02). 1,740,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,351,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Specifically, insider Iain Ross bought 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,265.34).

Tern Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £6.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.12.

Tern Company Profile

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), Machine Learning (“ML”), Virtual/Augmented Reality (“VR/AR”) and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

See Also

