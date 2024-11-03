The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,107,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,450,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,064,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,061,000 after purchasing an additional 799,581 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 83.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,063,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,912,000 after buying an additional 505,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

