TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.55 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
