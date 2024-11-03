TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.55 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TherapeuticsMD stock. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,622 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 101,282 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned about 5.52% of TherapeuticsMD worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company's stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

