TopBuild (BLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.65 per share for the quarter. TopBuild has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TopBuild to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $353.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.86. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $249.89 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.89.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

