TopBuild (BLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.65 per share for the quarter. TopBuild has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TopBuild to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TopBuild Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $353.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.86. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $249.89 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.77.
TopBuild Company Profile
TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.
