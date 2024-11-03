Truist Financial Reiterates Hold Rating for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $383.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $379.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZBRA. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.18.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $384.64 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $198.19 and a 12 month high of $394.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

