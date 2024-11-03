Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Universal Health Services worth $15,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $283.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $205.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

