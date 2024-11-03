US Bancorp DE Acquires 50 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.1% in the third quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

AIT stock opened at $231.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.68. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $240.45.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,602,385.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

