US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,291 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus increased their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

View Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.