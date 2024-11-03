US Bancorp DE Buys 19,057 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.14% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 73,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $54.17 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

